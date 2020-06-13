Soggy start to weekend gives way to some sunshine, cooler weather

Breaking News
Weather

A weak cold front kicked off a band of showers this morning that has pushed southeast, though clouds have lingered this afternoon, along with rather cool temperatures for the middle of June The sky will gradually clear this evening, and expect pleasantly cool morning with readings near 50, and in the mid-40s in the cooler spots.

High pressure over southeastern Canada will maintain a northeasterly flow of cool air through early next week. To the south, a developing upper low will circulate moisture northward into southeastern Ohio later Sunday, with a few showers wrapping around the system as far west as the I-71 corridor on Monday.

When the low finally opens up and drifts east next week, temperatures will return to seasonable June levels.

Forecast

Saturday: Partial clearing, cool. High 70
Tonight: Clearing, cool. Low 52
Sunday: Sun mixing with clouds, shower southeast. High 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 76 (56)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 80 (58)
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 84 (60)
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 87 (62)
Friday: Sunny, very warm. High 90 (66)

Have a good weekend! -Ben

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

