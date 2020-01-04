QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Scattered rain showers, flurries late, daytime high 40 and falling

Tonight: Flurries ending, then cloudy, low 28

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 41

Monday: Few clouds, high 43

Tuesday: Rain showers with snow showers, high 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny and chilly, high 35



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a soggy start to the weekend and with falling temperatures, we’ll see rain change over to snow showers.

As a cold front continues to move east, we’ll still hang on to light showers. We’re starting off the day in the 40s, which is not only too warm for any snowflakes, but well above our normal high temp of 43 degrees and low of 23.

Through the day, we’ll see a northwest breeze bring in gusts up to 25 mph not only giving us a windchill, but contributing to falling temperatures. We’ll be down to 40 degrees by noon, then mid 30s early this evening. Mid 30s mean that we’ll start to see snowflakes mix with rain as early as about 4 or 5 p.m.

Snow flurries will continue through the overnight with lows by first thing Sunday morning down to the upper 20s. Since temperatures have been so warm, and road surface temperatures are still in the 40s, expect little to no accumulation.

Sunday, will be a dry and breezy day. We’ll see winds shift out of the southwest with gusts at time up to 30 mph. Temperatures will work their way back up to the lower 40s, giving us another above normal day.

Monday, we’ll see a slight warming trend continue. Highs will reach the mid 40s with a few peaks of sunshine.

Monday night into Tuesday, another round of showers will move in. Like today, these will not be heavy, but a a rain and snow mix could result in a few slick spots early Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. We’ll be dry and cloudy as temps climb from the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Warmer weather returns on Thursday and Friday, but so does the rain.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz