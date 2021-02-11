Snowy February pattern, colder later in the weekend

Cold pavement temperatures will make the roads slippery, even as flurries taper off this afternoon. Some breaks in the persistent cloud cover will brighten the sky.

Another ripple will brush far southeastern Ohio this evening with light snow, but overall drier conditions will prevail until the weekend.

Highs will be stuck in the mid-20s and mornings will continue to be quite cold, with lows in the 10s, and single-digit wind chills. High pressure will drift across the region, so winds will be lighter Friday.

The core of the coldest air associated with the polar vortex in south-central Canada has remained over the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, where wind chills have been in the -20/-40 range, with lows of 0 to -20.

The frigid air will spread farther east by early next week, preceded by some light snow and a wintry mix Saturday afternoon and evening.

Another wave of low pressure could bring a period of snow Monday night into Tuesday, with gradually moderating temperatures later next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Clouds break, light snow ending south. High 26

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 15

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 29

Saturday: Cloudy, light snow/wintry mix p.m. High 29 (19)

Sunday: Partly sunny, windy colder, flurries. High 18 (10)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High 17 (3)

Tuesday: Snow showers. High 27 (14)