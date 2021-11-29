Skies will turn mostly cloudy this evening, with temperatures in the upper 30s. A weak clipper system will pass north of Ohio early tonight, bringing a chance for a few snow showers north of I-70 before midnight. Skies will clear toward daybreak, with readings falling back to near freezing.

The weather will moderate beginning Tuesday, with more sunshine and highs in the seasonal upper 40s. High pressure will provide sunshine and calm conditions midweek. A series of northern impulses later in the week will bring some cloudy periods and a southwesterly flow that will warm temperatures into the 50s Thursday and Friday, as a frontal system stalls over the state and then lifts north.

The weekend will turn cooler with a shower possible Saturday. A stronger system may impact travel at the end of the weekend with a wintry mix early next week and a surge of colder air.

Forecast

Monday: Partly Cloudy, chilly. High 41

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, flurries north early, late clearing. Low 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 48

Wednesday: More clouds, late shower. High 48 (31)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, milder. High 57 (41)

Friday: Clouds increase. High 54 (43)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 47 (37)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 41 (32)