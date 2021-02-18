COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Snow showers (1” or less). High 32

Tonight: Chance of snow (less than ½”), cold. Low 17

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk winds and colder. High 24

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. 21 (4)

Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 34(9)

Monday: AM snow, chance of PM rain, breezy. High 38(31)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today’s Storm Team 4 Weather Alert is for more wintry weather and troublesome travel it brings. Snow showers and the dreaded refreeze, after some melting yesterday, are creating slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service and that covers almost half of the state south and east of Columbus. We will add nearly an inch of snow to what fell overnight, also less than an inch. The storm total, counting this evening, will be 1 to 2 inches, less to the northwest and more like 2-4 inches southeast. Today’s high will be around freezing.

Tomorrow the colder air behind this system will start to arrive into central Ohio. Friday and Saturday will have highs in the 20s again. Saturday morning, under clearing skies, the low will be between 0-5 with wind chills in the single digits below zero. Sunday morning will start at around 10 degrees.

Then we get some milder weather. Sunday’s high will get above freezing. The next change of snow will be Monday. Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 40.

Have a great Friday Eve!

-Bob