Snow showers, cold winds make travel difficult tonight, weekend moderation

A burst of lake-enhanced snow showers/squalls will reduce visibility and cover already slippery roads this evening, with some areas receiving up to an inch of fresh fluffy powder in the arctic air, which maximizes snowfall after picking up moisture from the still-unfrozen Great Lakes. Temperatures hovered a little below 20 degrees all day and will bottom out near 15 degrees overnight.

The winter storm that brought us a white Christmas–2-4″ in the Columbus area and 5-7″ in southern and eastern parts of state–pulled in the coldest air of the season so far. Wintry conditions prevail over a wide swath of the East from the Great Lakes to Southeast, now reaching the Atlantic Coast. Freezing temperatures reached down into northern Florida Christmas morning.

High pressure will build east and bring sunshine and seasonably cold temperatures Saturday. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of the next storm tracking north of Ohio that will bring rain Sunday night, ending as flurries early Monday as chillier air arrives behind a cold front.

Dry and cold weather returns Tuesday. A stronger system developing in the central Plains Wednesday will bring rain, again ending as snow showers Thursday.

Forecast

Christmas Evening: Snow showers, windy, cold (<1″)

Tonight: Flurries diminish, cloudy skies. Low 16

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 31

Sunday: Clouds increase, milder, rain at night. High 41 (19)

Monday: Few flurries, mostly cloudy, chilly. High 37 (32)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder. High 33 (17)

Wednesday: Rain develops. High 46 (26)

Thursday: Rain/snow showers, colder. High 41 (39)