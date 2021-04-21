Snow moves out, chilling wind today then another cold night

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: AM Snow and rain showers, breezy then gradual clearing. High 44

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 29

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 50

Friday: Sunny. High 61 (34)

Saturday: Rain likely. High 59 (42)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 60 (44)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day. Grab your winter coat because you know with a Freeze Watch and a Freeze Warning in effect this morning lows will naturally be near freezing.

Snowfall totals will range between 2-4 inches northwest to less than an inch southeast, around an inch or two in Columbus. Slushy accumulations are mainly on grassy and elevated or cold surfaces though there are some roads to the north where snow may accumulate enough and visibility will drop low enough for wintry driving conditions.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for counties north of Franklin County through 7am. Most surface roads are just wet. It is bridges, ramps, and elevated roads that may be snow-covered, slushy and slippery in most cases.

Remaining snow will continue to sweep to the east this morning with retreating low pressure and a cold front. In the wake we will still have a cold northwest breeze. High pressure will build into the region gradually clearing quite a bit of the cloud cover today. With sunshine the high will reach the low-mid 40s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cold, too cold to leave pets outdoors. The temperature will drop to near freezing again and stay there for a few hours with widespread frost by daybreak. Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, sensitive vegetation and damage outside plumbing.

Tomorrow, after a frigid start, will be partly cloudy, breezy and milder in the afternoon with high near 50. Despite rain Saturday will be about ten degrees warmer than Friday. It will be dry Sunday and Monday.

Stay Warm Today,

-Bob