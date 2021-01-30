Snow moves into central Ohio tonight, wintry mix Sunday, heavy totals expected northern areas

WINTER STORM WARNING NORTHWEST OHIO SATURDAY 6 P.M. – SUNDAY 7 P.M. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CENTRAL OHIO

Cold high pressure will shift east of the Ohio Valley after a partly sunny and seasonably cold Saturday. Clouds streaming in from the west will thicken ahead of low pressure in the southern Plains advancing east.

Snow will overspread central Ohio from the southwest before midnight and accumulate 3 to 5 inches by mid-morning Sunday, before mixing with sleet and rain. Temperatures will edge into the mid-30s in the afternoon, turning roads from slippery to mainly slushy. However, in northern Ohio, snow will continue to accumulate, mixed with sleet and rain at times, with totals as high as 6 to 8 inches Sunday night.

As low pressure tracks a little south of the I-70 corridor, a mild southeasterly flow will allow for some melting Sunday afternoon, with periods of rain. Eventually, secondary low pressure will develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday night as the system transfer energy to the coast, and rain will switch back to snow across central and southern Ohio, with an additional inch or two.

Temperatures will fall back into the low 30s for the Monday morning commute, with some slippery road conditions and lingering snow showers into the afternoon. Brisk winds will develop behind the departing storm, with generally cloudy skies and some lingering flurries into Tuesday.

Expect dry conditions Wednesday. The next wester storm arrives Thursday with mainly rain, before a cold front crosses the state early Friday and changes the moisture to morning snow showers.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds thicken. High 35 Tonight: Periods of snow (2-4″). Low 28 Sunday: Wintry mix (1-3″) to rain showers, snow north. High 36 Monday: Snow to snow showers (1″). High 34 (31)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries. High 26 (17)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 35 (12) Thursday: Showers. High 42 (27) Friday: Snow Showers. High 38 (34), falling to 20s Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 28 (21)