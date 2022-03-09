An area of low pressure will track off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. A swath of wet snow brushed central and eastern Ohio, with little or no accumulation. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon, with temperatures rising into the mid-40s.

High pressure will bring some sunshine Thursday. Temperatures will start off below freezing and climb to the upper 40s later in the day.

Friday will feature increasing clouds ahead of a frontal system dropping southeast, with showers arriving in the afternoon and breezy conditions.

A wave will develop in the Tennessee Valley Friday and move north along the arctic front, causing rain to switch to snow Friday night, with a few inches likely by early Saturday. A blast of frigid air and strong northerly winds Saturday will make it feel like January. Temperatures will start off in the teens and hover in the 20s, with snow showers ending in the morning.

The weather will quickly moderate Sunday and Monday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, snow ends east. High 45

Tonight: Clearing, chilly. Low 28

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 49

Friday: Showers p.m., breezy, snow at night. High 48 (32)

Saturday: Windy, cold, flurries a.m. High 25 (21)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 (16)

Monday: Partly sunny, milder. High 52 (31)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 55 (39)