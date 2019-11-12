Snow ends but winter cold sticks around

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Isolated snow showers early, brisk wind, record cold. High 26

Tonight: Mainly clear, bitter cold, record low. Low 13

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cold. High 31

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold morning, breezy. 41(25)

Friday: Mostly sunny. 42(25)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The snow is mainly east of the state following a surface low and cold front. A large mid-level system is crossing the Great Lakes. It is cold enough for more isolated snow showers or flurries. Today’s high may be the coldest ever for this date. The record is 30 set in 1920. The day time high, the one after daybreak, will only be in the mid-20s and that will come with a stiff wind that will make it feel like it is the teens all day.

Tonight’s low will be in the low to mid-teens as arctic high pressure builds into the region. The record is 14 set more than a century ago in 1911. A few lows north may drop into single digits.

High pressure will be moving out tomorrow. Skies will be partly sunny. Highs will be near freezing. Tomorrow night there will be a chance of snow showers north with a weakening front dropping into the region.

Stay warm today!

-Bob