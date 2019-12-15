Snow and a little ice move in Sunday night — more snow Monday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A multiphase storm will bring snow and a wintry mix Sunday night to central and southern Ohio, and a light snowfall across the northern part of the state.

Accumulations will average 1 to 2 inches, with a little more southwest of Columbus, before a changeover to freezing drizzle and light rain occurs toward daybreak.

The next phase of the event will follow the primary low tracking from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley late Monday, and east across southern Ohio and Pennsylvania by early Tuesday.

A second round of rain and snow, turning to all snow in central Ohio Monday night, could leave another inch or two along the I-71 corridor for the Tuesday morning ride into work, making things messy again.

