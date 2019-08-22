Slow moving front means storms today, cooler weekend

Skies are partly to mostly cloudy today. There is only a slight chance of any rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated at best this afternoon. . With the same humid conditions in place highs will reach to around 85 to 90 today. Chances of showers and even isolated thunderstorms will diminish by daybreak. Lows will be in the upper-60s. Thursday will be much cooler and less humid with a chance of showers. Highs will be below “normal”, near 80.

High pressure centered around the Great Lakes will build into the region from the north starting Thursday and Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny, with clouds slow to clear, and highs will only be in the mid to upper-70s. The high will bring us drier air into the weekend. It will be sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

The beginning of next week will be warmer and more humid again. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with chances of rain back again on Tuesday.