Slow moving front means storms today, cooler weekend

A cold front will slowly make its way southeast into Central Ohio from the southern Great Lakes. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the front as it lumbers into southern and southeastern Ohio. The southern half of the state is under a marginal risk for strong or severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain will be possible too. Highs in Central Ohio will be near 80. It will be warmer south. Showers and storms will continue to move south tonight becoming more scattered as they do. High pressure will begin to nudge into the north and dry things out. Here in the I-70 corridor morning temperatures will drop into the low 60s.
With the building high skies will be partly cloudy Friday and sunny this weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Don’t forget your umbrella.
-Bob