Slippery, blustery day before a colder weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Chance of snow showers, cloudy, cold gusty wind. High 28

Tonight: Chance of snow, some clearing, windy. Low 14

Saturday: Sunshine, chilly. High 26

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 21 (12)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 29(9)

Tuesday: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy. High 28(19)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The combination of last night’s rain and snow has left a new dusting of snow in some places and just wet roads in others. Temperatures have been falling since midnight and will be below freezing this morning. So be extra careful of slick conditions on “flash frozen” roads, sidewalks and parking lots.

A weak disturbance will mean isolated or scattered snow showers or flurries this afternoon. The cold west wind will continue to gust to 35 mph into this afternoon. Visibility may be reduced with blowing snow especially south. Wind chills will be in the teens most of the day. It won’t feel like it, but the high will be in the upper 20s.

It will be around or less than a half-inch of accumulation but a small area of snow will be possible tonight. It won’t be as windy as today but there will be a 10-15 mph wind and wind chills between 5-10 degrees. The low will be in the low teens.

High pressure will give us a sunny but chilly Saturday tomorrow. High temperatures will range from the low 20s north to near 40 south. There is a chance of a little light snow tomorrow night ending Sunday morning. Colder air will move into the region but it now appears the coldest will stay bottled up to the north. Wind chills, however, may still dip to below zero next week.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!

-Bob