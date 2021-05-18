Slight risk of pop-ups today, much warmer weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, few pop-up showers possible. High 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated evening shower. Low 58

Wednesday: Warmer, few showers and storms possible. High 82

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 86 (62)

Friday: Sunshine and warmer. High: 88 (63)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, isolated pop-ups. High 87 (64)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers are well to the west this morning on Live VIPIR Radar. It is cloudy but dry and mild in Central Ohio. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s.

Today looks like it will be generally dry with partly sunny skies. Lingering instability to the west with daytime heating may be enough to generate a few isolated or pop-up showers and storms mainly west and southwest.

Meanwhile a mid-level ridge of high pressure east of Ohio is beginning to drift to the west. That will supply a southerly flow of air that will help us warm up. Today’s highs will be 75-80 west of I-75. Tonight will be dry with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

Along with the upper level ridge surface high pressure will move west from the Mid-Atlantic States. High pressure will encompass most of the Ohio into the weekend with its peak on Friday. Both Thursday and Friday are likely to stay dry as well as warm up. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. Afternoon and evening storms will be likely afternoons Saturday, Sunday and early next week with this summer-like pattern.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!!

-Bob