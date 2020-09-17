Slight chance of a light shower today, sunny and cooler weekend ahead

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early, partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 73

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 51

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 67

Saturday: Sunny, chilly start. High 68

Sunday: Brilliant sunshine. High 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front will slide into northwestern Ohio this morning and into the southern part of the state this afternoon. There is a slight chance of some light rain or a shower behind the front. It will become windy behind the front as well. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper-60s north to the upper-70s south. The high in Columbus will be around 73.

Surface high pressure will expand into the north in the wake of the front. As a result some of the coolest air of the season will move into Central Ohio. Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with a low temperature near 50.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and still breezy. The highs will only be in the mid-60s. Saturday will start in the mid-40s and also end up with a high around 68. Morning lows Sunday will dip to the low to mid-40s.

Happy Friday Eve!

-Bob