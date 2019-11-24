Skies brighten after a damp, chilly weekend

The storm system that brought us rain yesterday and wet snow overnight is moving through New England, bringing brisk winds and chilly air in its wake. Early morning subfreezing temperatures caused slick spots on elevated surfaces, as the forecasted morning lows had projected.

Patchy low clouds will decrease as drier works in from the west. Temperatures will be on the cool side, and another crisp night is expected with freezing temperatures, but in this case, dry roads.

After a cold morning tomorrow, a southwesterly flow of mild air will push readings back into the 50s to start the long holiday week. The first of two storm systems will ride from the central Plains to the Great Lakes, putting us on warm side of track. S

Showers and increasingly windy conditions will develop Tuesday afternoon and continue through the first half of Wednesday, before skies clear later on, with highs well into the 50s.

Blustery winds will subside on Thanksgiving Day, which looks to be partly to mostly cloudy, with the same conditions on the big shopping day on Friday. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 40s.

The second storm will arrive Friday night and Saturday with more wind and wet weather. Colder air at Ann Arbor Saturday for the the OSU-Michigan game will introduce a rain-snow mix, with temperatures rising into the upper 30s.

Sunday: Linger clouds, chilly wind. High 44

Tonight: Gradual clearing, chilly. Low 34

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder. High 54

Tuesday: Showers p.m., breezy. High 55 (37)

Wednesday: Showers end early, partly sunny. High 59 (48)

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 46 (35)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (32)

Saturday: Rain, breezy. High 49 (36)

Sunday: Windy, colder p.m., rain to colder, rain/snow showers. High 42 (38)