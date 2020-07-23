Showers with a chance of storms today, sunshine this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, on/off showers and storms, humid. High 86

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms, humid. Low 69

Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm, a few pop-ups. High 88

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon. 67/91

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 68/93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A slowly moving cold front is the focus of today’s weather. As it lumbers southeast across Central Ohio high pressure builds in behind it. Ahead of it showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Storms will be most likely southeast. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s. Tonight any showers or storms will taper off by midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

There is a slight chance of pop-ups tomorrow. High pressure will control weather in the Ohio Valley through the weekend. It looks like sunny days and clear nights with highs near 90 tomorrow and in the 90s Saturday and Sunday.

The next cold front reintroduces showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. It will be sunny and dry Wednesday.

Have A Great Thursday!

-Bob