Showers with a chance of storms today, cooler mid-week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, thunderstorms possibly severe, breezy. High 73

Tonight: Showers, possibly thunderstorms. Low 49

Wednesday: AM shower, mostly cloudy. High 58

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers at night. High 59 (40)

Friday: Light showers, sprinkles, partly sunny. High 58 (43)

Saturday: Sunshine, late day showers. High 63 (41)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible today and tonight. A cold front that will slowly make its way across the state will be one focus. With it will come a MARGINAL RISK of strong to severe storms, mainly this afternoon and evening . By midday there will be some possibly severe storms lifting into Central Ohio with a second line this afternoon. Primary threats with these storms will be potentially damaging winds and large hail, even an isolated risk of tornadoes. Today’s high will be in the low to mid-70s. Tonight’s low will be in the low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow starts with lingering showers as low pressure and the cold front move off to the east. With those departures cooler air will come into the region. Tomorrow’s early high will be in the upper 50s, more than ten degrees shy of the average high of 70. That high temperature will likely be around midnight and it will be cooler during the day.

Drier air and surface high pressure will move in tomorrow night. Thursday morning lows will be in the upper-30s to around 40. Thursday’s high will be about 10-degrees below normal again.

Showers return Thursday night and Friday. Friday’s high will be near 60. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Happy Tuesday!

-Bob