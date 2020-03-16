Showers tonight, warm & wet finish to winter this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, mild temps, low 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, some clearing late, high 53

Wednesday: Rain showers, some heavy later, high 61

Thursday: Showers likely, some moderate rain, high 70

Friday: Rain & rumbles ahead of strong cold front, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a rather cloudy day with temps ranging near normal for this time of the year in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will see mostly cloudy skies this evening with light rain showers moving into the area.

Rain showers will continue overnight tonight, but with temps mild for mid-March we will see only rain tonight. Showers should taper down to sprinkles or drizzle in the morning. Skies will start to clear a bit late in the day with highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday we will see clouds thicken up again with rain moving into the area later in the day with highs in the lower 60s to around 60. Thursday will be a very mild day again with highs near 70 but rain showers, some of which could be heavy ahead of our next cold front.

Friday the cold front will push into our area and this will keep temps near record levels on Friday morning in the lower 60s. The cold front will slash through our area by midday with temps peaking in the upper 60s.

Showers and storms will be possible with this strong cold front, and temps will fall into the 50s and 40s late in the day on Friday and temps will continue to plunge back into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Saturday morning.

Skies will clear on Saturday with highs back into the lower 40s on a chilly day. Sunday will see more sunshine, and after a chilly start in the middle to lower 20s, numbers will climb to the middle to upper 40s late day.

Monday will have more rain showers late with highs back near normal in the lower 50s.

-Dave