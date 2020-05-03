Showers today, then the return of cool weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, thunder possible, tapering off this afternoon. High 69

Tonight: Scattered showers and pop-ups, then gradual clearing. Low 45

Monday: Sunshine returns. High 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler, chance of showers. High 60

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers. 43/59

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Rain showers with a chance of storms are moving across the southern half of the state this morning. They are still generally behind a cold front that will continue to slowly move south across the Ohio River. Any leftover showers will be scattered but it will be a cloudy day. Today’s high won’t be as warm as yesterday’s beautiful 79. Instead it will only get to around the mid to upper 60s though it will be warmer south.

Tonight, with the front well south of the Ohio River, any leftover showers will taper off. With a secondary cold front the sky will gradually become mostly clear. The morning low will be in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow high pressure moves into the area and it will dry with sunshine returning. At the same time a huge upper trough of low pressure, from the north, will take control of the weather here and the whole eastern United States for the week. Temperatures will return to the April coolness, even cooler if this pattern holds. So for the first full week of May highs will be mainly around 60 which is about 10-degrees below normal.

The next chance of rain will be tomorrow night into Tuesday. Rainfall is getting close to 12 inches above normal and we will add to that. Off and on showers will come with the cool weather this week.

-Bob