Showers, storms and a temporary cool down on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, humid and hot. High 87

Tonight: Showers, chance of storms, humid. Low 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, sticky, showers, chance of storms. High 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 81 (65)

Friday: Mostly sunny, chance of P.M. pop-ups. High 83 (67)



FORECAST DISCUSSION

Even with sprawling high pressure south a strong frontal system in the Great Lakes will lumber towards Ohio from the north today. It will become breezy, warmer and more humid by this afternoon with a very slight risk of a shower or thunder shower by sunset.

The high temperature will be in the mid-upper 80s again. Dew points will be 65-70. The heat index will peak in the low 90s.



Showers and storms will move or redevelop from northwest Ohio into the I-71 corridor tonight. A low threat of localized flooding will be possible with some rain training.



Most of Ohio will be under a marginal risk for a few isolated strong to severe storms tomorrow mainly in the afternoon. The biggest threat will be the possibility of strong winds. With the cloud cover and rain, tomorrow will be cooler. The high will be near normal, around 79.

The front stalls out Wednesday into Thursday then lifts back to the north. There will still be the chance of a few showers and storms until another ridge builds from south to north into the Ohio Valley. It will get warmer again with only the slightest chance of any showers or storms Friday and Saturday. Sunday should be dry.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!!!

-Bob