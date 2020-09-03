Showers, still humid today, big changes starting tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, few storms, humid. High 83

Tonight: Slight risk of showers early, less humid. Low 61

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, mild. High 76

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, nice day. 52/79

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy. 57/82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Radar clearly shows showers with a few embedded storms paralleling a cold front lingering near the Ohio River and moving into southwestern Ohio. Showers are likely for the southern half of the state until the trough moves east and the front moves south this afternoon. It will be another humid and warm day. Today’s high will be near the mid-80s.



There will only be a slight risk of any showers this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy as high pressure builds in behind a second fast-moving cold front that crosses the state by tomorrow morning. Both the humidity level and the temperatures will drop quite a bit by then. The low will be around 60.

Cooler, drier air will persist tomorrow through the weekend. It will be sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid-70s. Saturday will be Fall Perfection with sunny skies and a high around 80. Sunday and Labor Day will be dry and comfortable with highs near 80. Rain chances return late Monday through Wednesday.





Enjoy Your Thursday!

-Bob