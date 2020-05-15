Showers, scattered spring storms and spring warmth this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, breezy. High 76

Tonight: Showers, chance of thunderstorms. Low 61

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. High 77

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms, breezy and warm. High 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance of showers. High 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday, Fri-YAY!

As a cold front moves slowly into and through the region showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of it. By mid-morning there will be chances of scattered showers with storms possible. The most likely time for showers and storms is early afternoon to early evening. Some storms along and ahead of the cold front may produce damaging winds and/or large hail. Today’s high temperature will be in the mid-upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will still be likely into the evening but less likely by the early morning hours. Strong winds will be less likely with storms after midnight. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow rain shifts to southern Ohio with only a leftover chance of showers and thunder in Central Ohio especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday low pressure and a frontal system from the west will bring another round of rain and storms into the region. Between a warm front and a cold front the temperature should reach near 80-degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. It looks we will dry out starting Tuesday.

-Bob