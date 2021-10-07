COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, isolated thunderstorms PM. High 75

Tonight: More showers, scattered thunderstorms. Low 63

Friday: Partly sunny, showers, stray storms. High 76

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 78 (60)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 80 (61)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

More clouds are moving into the region today. This is the result of one wave lifting through the Ohio Valley. Showers are likely and a few storms will be possible. It will be humid and warm with highs in the mid-upper 70s today and tomorrow.



Speaking of warm and humid a large upper low west of Ohio will move northeast and across our area tomorrow. Next a mid-level ridge will move in behind the low bringing us a dry weekend. High temperatures will be around 80.



Another weather system will try to move into our area Monday/Monday night with little success. In fact it looks like the weather will be dry at least through mid-week.

Have A Great Thursday!

-Bob