Showers, gusty storm, with a May Alberta clipper storm on Mother’s Day

An Alberta clipper moving across Lower Michigan will bring a couple of rounds of showers and a few embedded gusty storms through early evening. A strong cell could be accompanied by strong winds and hail. Chilly showers will linger early Monday morning, possibly, as another shot of cold air follows departing low pressure.

High pressure over Kentucky will bring fair skies Tuesday and another frost, before temperatures return to seasonal levels as the wind turns southerly midweek.

We will likely finally see 70 degrees late in the week, but with showers and storms in a moist southerly flow Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers, gusty storm. High 57

Tonight: Showers, blustery, chilly. Low 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, passing shower. High 48

Tuesday: Patchy frost, partly cloudy, cool. High 56 (33)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 62 (38)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 72 (47)

Friday: Showers, storms. High 75 (59)