A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall.

Temperatures briefly reached the low 70s, then cooled with evening showers. Breezy conditions (SW 15-25 mph) will prevail with the approaching cold front tonight. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will bring clearing skies Thursday.

A weak impulse will provide some cloud cover Thursday night, with a sprinkle possible. Friday will be mainly sunny and seasonable. A cold front will cross the state Friday night, triggering a few showers.

The holiday weekend will be cooler, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s. We could see frost Easter Sunday morning in spots. Another chance for rain will arrive late Sunday night and Monday.

Forecast

Tonight: Showers, storms, cooler late. Low 46

Thursday: Early showers, clearing. High 61

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (42)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 56 (44)

Easter: Partly sunny, cool. High 52 (33)

Monday: Showers likely. High 50 (38)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 53 (38)