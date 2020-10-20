Showers ending today, unseasonably warm weather returns tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Showers with areas of patchy dense fog. Temperature: near 50

Today: Showers taper off, mostly cloudy and cool. High 61

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, slight chance of a shower. High 74

Thursday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. 58/79

Friday: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers. 59/76

Saturday: Showers early, partly sunny. 51/60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The period of active weather continues in Central Ohio. You will still need an umbrella at least through the morning as stubborn showers take their time breaking up. By early afternoon rain will become isolated then taper off. Clouds, however, will linger today. Despite that it will warm up into the low to mid 60s.

Tonight there will be a slight chance of showers, possibly some thunder north with a warm front, ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. The flow will be southerly ahead of the front so the low temperature will be set in the late evening. It will actually warm up from the 50s into the 60-degree range by daybreak.

Temperatures will continue to rise during the day from the low 60s to the low 70s by afternoon. The front will lift from southern Ohio to the north as a warm front Thursday. The afternoon high will be unseasonably warm, in the upper 70s to near 80.

Rain showers will move in Friday ahead of another approaching cold front. Friday’s high will be in the mid-0s. Friday night will be rainy but showers will move out early Saturday morning. It looks like it will dry out in time for the Ohio State kickoff. High temperatures Saturday will only be near 60.

Have A Nice Day!

-Bob