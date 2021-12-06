QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM showers, then clearing and breezy, wind gusts up to 30-40 mph, temps falling from 50s to 30s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 22

Tuesday: Partly sunny, colder. High 31

Wednesday: Chance of snow, then mostly cloudy. High 36

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 46

Friday: Rain showers, warmer. High 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

Rain is moving out this afternoon and will be followed by a chilly first half of the week.

As a cold front continues to slide east, rain showers will end this morning and we’ll be left with a strong westerly wind. Wind gusts will peak around 30-40 mph through the afternoon, quickly ushering in colder and drier air.

Temperatures for the rest of the day will fall from around 40 degrees at noon down to the 30s this evening. When you factor in the wind though, we’ll feel about 10 degrees cooler.

Tonight, we’ll continue to see dry, breezy conditions. Temperatures will fall to the low 20s under a mostly cloudy sky as winds relax slightly to 10-15 mph.

Tuesday, will feature dry, cloudy and cold weather. After starting off in the 20s, temperatures will only reach a high in the low 30s, which is more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday night into early Wednesday, we’ll see a chance for some light snow. Snow showers will wrap up but leave behind more cloudy and chilly conditions on Wednesday.

A warming trend will kick in for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Temperatures will be more seasonal Thursday afternoon, topping off in the mid 40s, then approach the 60 degree mark Friday and Saturday as the next chance for rain moves in.

Have a great day!

-Liz