Showers end, a very Autumnal week ahead

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Showers moving east, mostly cloudy, cool. High 66

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 45

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 74(47)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice day. 77(53)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The front responsible for the beneficial rain has moved southeast of the Ohio River this morning. A few showers will linger across the I-71 corridor through late morning and in southeastern Ohio until about mid-afternoon. Meanwhile high pressure will build in from the northwest and clear skies out for overnight. Expect a pretty chilly morning with lows in the low to mid 40s.

This very autumnal and very large area of high pressure should dominate our weather for much of the upcoming week. That will mean very fall forecasts with sunshine, blue skies, and seasonable temperatures ranging from the 40s and 50s in the morning and 60s and 70s in the afternoon. It will warm into the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday after starting the week in the mid to upper 60s today and tomorrow.

Have A Great Monday!!

-Bob