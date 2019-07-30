Showers, Chance of Storms, Cooler Day

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, moderate humidity.High 82

Tonight: Evening showers and storms, mostly cloudy. Low 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance of showers p.m.. High 83

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. 85(64)

Friday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. 86(63)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cool front will make its way from northwest to the southeastern Ohio very slowly over the next 24-hours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop with the strongest convection most likely as it warms up. Peak temperatures won’t be quite as high as yesterday, in the low 80s in Columbus. It will still be moderately humid.

With the loss of daytime heating the chances of showers and thunderstorms will taper off tonight. Meanwhile the front will continue to lumber to the southeast. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s in most locations.

High pressure from the upper Midwest and western Great Lake will build into the area behind the front. We will dry out tomorrow with just a chance of afternoon showers then gradually warm from the low 80s to the upper 80s again by this weekend.

Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob