COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, breezy. High 65

Tonight: Evening showers, mostly cloudy, chilly. Low 46

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles and cool. High 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 61 (41)

Thursday: Showers, storms and breezy. High 62(49)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

As surface low pressure and a cold front move across Ohio they will bring wet weather with them. We can expect showers and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds ahead of the front this afternoon. Some strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging winds as the primary threat. Chances are low but we cannot rule out a few spin-up tornadoes.



The high temperature will be warmer today, in the low-mid 60s and then turn cooler again behind the front tonight. Tonight’s low will be in the mid-40s.

A few light showers or sprinkles will linger behind the front early tomorrow. The sky will brighten a little becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Tomorrow’s high will only be in the 50s.



Another cross country weather system takes aim on the Ohio Valley with more rain for Thursday and Friday.

Happy Monday!

-Bob