Showers and storms possibly severe with a front later

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, breezy and warm. High 74

Tonight: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, breezy. Low 63

Sunday: Chance of morning showers, partly sunny windy. High 65

Monday: Partly sunny, cooler. 43/53

Tuesday: Afternoon showers, breezy. 36/51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There is a Flash Flood Watch for counties north of Columbus through this morning for multiple rounds of rain, storms and heavy downpours. Rainfall totals of 1-1.5” with some locally higher totals will be possible.

Today: A warm front is pushing to the north of our area this morning taking a good portion of the rain with it. There is still a slight chance of thunderstorms with the showers this morning with a better chance of thunderstorms north as we head into the afternoon and evening. Rain will become more scattered in the afternoon here in the Columbus area. A south wind at about 15 mph and gusts to near 25 will transport warmer air into the region. The unseasonably warm high will be in the low to mid-70s, with temps reaching to near 80 near the Ohio River.

Chances of rain will increase again tonight as the cold front of the storm system works across the state. Most of the state is in the slight risk category, second from the lowest, for severe weather. Resulting instability with that front will again bring chances of heavy downpours, thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds, hail and a slight risk of a tornado.

After the front cooler, drier and more stable air comes into the Ohio Valley tomorrow. The next chance of rain will be Tuesday

Enjoy a Warm Day!

-Bob