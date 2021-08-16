Showers and storms on and off, cooler week ahead

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers, chance of storms. High 79

Tonight: Showers, chance of storms. Low 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, few storms. High 80

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, storms possible. High 82 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, humid and warmer, pop-ups. High 84 (69)

Friday: Partly cloudy, muggy, few showers. High 85 (70)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through the morning. The likelihood of showers and thunderstorms will increase this afternoon as the atmosphere becomes more unstable.

The pattern that settles in for the rest of the week is going to be moist and slow to change. We will have a pretty good chance of showers and off/on storms.

It looks like the deeper moisture associated with Fred stays southeast of the region. It will need to be watched because the predicted path of its remnants is right into the Tennessee Valley by early Wednesday.

The other tropical system, Grace, will unfortunately cross Haiti today. Its path is predicted to be into the Gulf of Mexico late this week.

Enjoy Your Monday!

-Bob