Muggy weekend in central Ohio brings scattered storms

A weak cold front will settle south across Ohio tonight, triggering isolated showers and storms in a muggy environment. The front will push farther south Sunday, where the better focus for storms will reside, in a northwest-southeast band from central Indiana to south-central Ohio and northern Kentucky.

The weather will be heating up through the week, with scattered late day storms returning Tuesday and popping up during the heat of the day into next weekend, though most of the time will be dry. High pressure aloft will keep the weather very warm and sticky, with highs in the upper 80s all week.

Forecast

Tonight: Warm, sticky, isolated showers/storms. Low 71

Sunday: Clouds, humid, pop-up storms south. High 86

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, sticky. High 88 (67)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms. High 87 (66)

Wednesday: Sunny, very warm. High 89 (66)

Thursday: Hot, humid, stray storm. High 89 (67)

Friday: Hot, humid, scattered storms. High 90 (69)