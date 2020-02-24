Showers and mild to start the work week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers from late morning. High 45

Tonight: Rain, cool. Low 40

Tuesday: More rain, light winds. High 50

Wednesday: Rain showers. 39/44

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy and cold, chance of flurries. 25/30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain showers will move into the state from the southwest and become more scattered as it tracks into the region. A stronger midlevel disturbance will bring more reinforcing rain late this afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Rain will continue tonight as surface low pressure joins the party. Tonight’s rain will be heavy with between a quarter and a half-inch expected. Tonight’s lows will be around 40.

The low tracks northeast tomorrow with warmer air ahead of it. We can expect lighter, scattered showers and a high in the 50s.

Rain showers will be scattered Wednesday. Cooler air will move in behind the retreating low. The range of temperatures will only be between the upper 30s and low to mid-40s.

I hope you have a great Monday!

Bob