Showers and a few strong storms, muggy weekend

One of the hottest Julys on record will give way to a comparatively cool and wet start to August.

Low pressure will track north from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes through the weekend. Showers will overspread central Ohio with a few rumbles of thunder. A few storms later in the day could contain gusty winds and hard downpours. The rain will taper off to showers overnight.

Showers will linger on and off for part of Sunday, with more dry hours in the afternoon as low pressure shifts northeast past the eastern Great Lakes. Cloudiness will hold temperatures mainly in the 70s this weekend.

Hurricane Isaias will push past Grand Bahama Island today and threaten the Florida Atlantic Coast Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane.

The weather will remain unsettled early next week with low pressure aloft, keeping a small chance for showers Monday and Tuesday. Drier conditions will develop midweek, with seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Showers, few gusty storms , muggy. High 81

Tonight: Showers, storm. Low 70

Sunday: Cloudy, sticky, showers linger. High 77

Monday: Partly sunny., scattered storms p.m. High 82 (64)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, few pop-ups. High 82 (64)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 80 (60)

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High 79 (58)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (61)

Have a good weekend! -Ben