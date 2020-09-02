Showers, a few storms and humid weather before a nice holiday weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Showers, chance of storms and humid. High 84
  • Tonight: Chance of showers and storms, mostly cloudy. Low 68
  • Thursday: Showers, few storms, humid. High 83
  • Friday: Clearing and cooler. 62/76
  • Saturday: Sunny, nice day. 53/79
  • Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy. 57/82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers and embedded thunderstorms are moving across the area and Live VIPIR Radar this morning. By noon there should be a break in the action or lull before rain and storms redevelopment later in the afternoon. The high will be in the mid-80s.

It will be warm and humid with more showers and possibly strong storms tonight. Lows will be near 70 again. Tomorrow another cold front will cross the state from north to south. More showers and a few storms will be the results.

The weekend will come with cooler and drier air in the wake of yet another front. Skies will clear on behind that front Friday. It will be comfortable and sunny Saturday and most of Sunday. The next chance of rain will be late on Labor Day.

Happy Hump Day!
-Bob

