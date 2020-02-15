Severe weather preparedness discussed in wake of May 2019 tornado outbreak in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Meteorology Club hosted the 24th annual Severe Weather Symposium at the US Bank Conference Theater in the Ohio Union Friday.

The all-day event featured presentations that reviewed the meteorological conditions and hazard warnings issued during the May 27-28, 2019, tornado outbreak in western and central Ohio that spawned 21 tornadoes in the Buckeye State.

Emergency managers, meteorologists, students and the public were in attendance to review the dynamics and aftermath of a violent Memorial Day night in Ohio, as storms formed initially over Indiana and continued to develop eastward across Ohio after sunset, a particularly dangerous scenario.

The Meteorology Club at Ohio State held its first symposium in 1997, with the stated goal to “pursue excellence in forecasting, research, and communication.”

Speakers from National Weather Service offices in Wilmington and northern Indiana highlighted the ingredients that came together to produce the second highest tornado outbreak in Ohio a 24-hour span, which killed one person in Celina, 60 miles north of Dayton, and injured about 130 persons in the Dayton area.

Three tornadoes were rated EF3-intensity, and the strongest storm reached EF4 strength (170 mph winds), cutting a swath of destruction through Brookville, Trotwood, Dayton and Riverside, all in Montgomery County Ohio.

Brandon Peoquin, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist, said, “The Memorial Day tornado outbreak is a reminder that preparedness can save lives, and with preparedness we mean that everybody has multiple ways to receive warnings from the Weather Service.”