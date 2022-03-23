COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring is severe weather season, so an important part of preparing for a storm is reviewing the difference between a watch and a warning.

Regardless of the type of severe weather, a watch is usually issued several hours ahead of an event to let you know that conditions in the atmosphere are favorable for severe weather. Usually, a watch will cover a large area, sometimes large portions of a state or multiple states, and will last for hours. When a watch is issued, you still have time to prepare and should stay weather aware.

When a warning is issued, it means that the weather event is imminent or actively occurring. Usually, this is issued just minutes before the event happens and lasts 20 -60 minutes. When a warning is issued, the time to plan is over and it’s time to take action.

These standards apply to tornado watches and warnings.

First, a tornado watch will be issued several hours in advance of severe storms. When a watch is issued, you still have time to review your severe weather plan and should watch the weather conditions closely in case there is a warning.

As soon a tornado warning is issued, it’s important to get inside and take shelter.

The places you want to avoid are open areas, and if you live in a manufactured or mobile home, you want to leave that and find a more sturdy structure. If you’re driving, you want to pull over and find a sturdy structure as well as opposed to parking under a bridge or overpass where you are still at risk for strong wind and flying debris.

Once you’re inside, the safest place to be will be on the lowest level and in the most interior room, which is often a bathroom or closet. The safest place to be during a severe storm is in a basement or tornado shelter.

Once you are in your safe place, stay there until the warning has expired and the threat has cleared.

Whether you are waiting for a warning to expire, or keeping an eye on storms, get alerts about watches and warnings through reliable sources like NBC4 or the NBC4 Mobile Weather App.