COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To make sure you’re prepared for flooding it’s important to make sure you know the difference between flood alerts.

It’s severe weather Awareness week in Ohio, and Tuesday’s theme is flash flooding.

Let’s start with flooding vs flash flooding. Flooding is anytime that water crosses over normally dry land.

A flash flood is when flooding happens in a shorter period of time, normally within 3-6 hours.

For any type of severe weather, including flooding, it’s important to know the difference between a watch and a warning.

A watch means that conditions are favorable for the weather event to happen. When a watch is issued, you still have time to prepare, review your safety plan and should be paying extra close attention to the weather.

When that watch is upgraded to a warning, it means that flooding is imitate or actively occurring, so it is time to take action.

And the action we’re talking about can be summarized by the saying “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Heavy rainfall can lead to a rapid rise in water, especially in low lying areas and by rivers.

This can be dangerous because all it takes is 6 inches of moving water to knock down a person. A foot of water can carry away a small car, and 1 1/2-2 feet is enough to sweep away large trucks and SUVs.

It is never safe to cross a flooded roadway, instead we recommend simply turning around and finding another route, or remembering that saying “turn around, don’t drown.”

There is also preparation that you can do to keep your home safe during a flood.

First, you can determine your risk by knowing if you are in a flood plain or an area that is prone to flooding. Based on this knowledge, you can adjust your insurance coverage. Whether you’re in a flood prone area or not, it is always a good idea before the rain start to make sure that drains are clear of any leaves or loose debris, and that electronic devices are charged in case of emergency.

This time of year it is always important to stay weather aware. You can do that easily by watching NBC4 or downloading the free NBC4 Mobile Weather app on your smartphone or tablet.