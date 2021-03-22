Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio a good time to review safety plans for Severe Thunderstorms

Spring showers can escalate into afternoon thunderstorms, sometimes even severe thunderstorms.

If a thunderstorm is severe, it means that it is capable of producing wind gusts of at least 58 mph or hail the size of a quarter, which is 1 inch in diameter.

A storm is also categorized as severe if it is capable of producing a tornado, which is something that is often indicated first by rotation on the radar.

If the conditions in the atmosphere are right for these things, then a severe thunderstorm watch will be issued. During a watch, you still have time to prepare and closely monitor weather conditions.

As soon as severe conditions are imminent or actively happening, a warning will be issued. At this point, the time to plan is over and it’s time to take action by sheltering immediately.

Whether a thunderstorm is severe or not, it will often still be capable of producing other threats like lightning, heavy rainfall, strong wind and hail, so the safest place to be is inside. A way to remember this is the saying, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The time to prepare for severe weather like thunderstorms is now, before severe weather arrives. It is always a good idea to stay weather aware. One of the easiest ways to get started is by downloading the free NBC4 mobile wealth app for your smartphone.

Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week continues from March 21-27. To learn more, visit: https://www.weather.gov/cle/SevereWeatherAwarenessWeek.