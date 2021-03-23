Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio a good time to review safety plans for flooding

Flooding is among the most common and costly natural disasters.

A flood is simply an overflow of water onto normally dry land. A flash flood is flood caused by heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time, generally less than 6 hours.

According to the National Weather Service, in 2020 there were 57 fatalities linked to flooding, including four people from Ohio. Our of these 57 fatalities, 37 people were driving.

Heavy rainfall is a common cause of flooding and can lead to dangerous situations. It only takes 6 inches of water to carry away a person, 12 inches of water can carry away a car, and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

Remember that it is never safe to drive over a flooded roadway. The best action that you can take is to turn around, and go another way, or to “turn around, don’t drown.”

If conidiations are favorable for flash flooding then a flash flood watch will be issued. This is your time to be prepared and monitor the weather closely. If that watch is upgraded to a warning, then it is time to take action immediately because flash flooding is imitate or actively occurring.

Flooding can also have big impacts at home. Before flooding moves into your neighborhood, it is important to know if you are in a flood plain, and check to make sure that your insurance covers flooding. Before heavy rains, it is also a good idea to clear the storm drains of any leaves or loose debris. Since power can be lost during a flood, it is also a good idea to make sure that all devices are charged in case of emergency.

It is also important to stay weather aware. You can do this by having a way to get updated weather alerts like flash flood watches and warnings.