Severe Storm Risks:

After plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, the strong to severe storms will move in this evening.

Most of Central Ohio is under a slight risk for storms becoming severe.

The main risk with storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts reaching over 60 mph.

Some storms will also be capable of producing large hail.

While all hail can cause damage, severe hail is classified as a hail stone that is on inch in diameter, the size of a quarter, or larger.

While the threat for a tornado is low, this evening as storms move through we will watch for rotation which could lead to a few tornadoes.

Because of this, most of Southern and Central Ohio will be under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Storm Timing:

So far this afternoon, we have been ahead of the storms. But, after a sunny afternoon, storms will move in this evening.

By 5 p.m. strong, severe storms will be moving in from the west.

These storms will continue to move into an unstable atmosphere over Central Oho through the evening. By 6-7 p.m., thunderstorms will be pushing past the US-23 corridor and impacting areas like Columbus.

Storms will continue to stay widely scattered through the evening as the main system moves east.

After sunset, the storms will start to lose instability. They will also continue moving east. While the main threat for strong, severe storms will wrap up after 10 p.m., there will still be a few lingering showers overnight.