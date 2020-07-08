Several days in a row reaching 90° or hotter

It may not be record breaking heat, but in Central Ohio we’ve hit highs at 90° or higher for over a week staight.

The last time that we saw this many days in a row reaching at least the 90 degree mark was in 2012. We kicked off an 11 day streak on June 28 at 100°, then kept temperatures between 90-101° through July 8, 2012.

Since record keeping began, in the late 1800s, the longest streak of temperatures reaching 90° or hotter in Columbus was in 1881. July 3 through July 16, 1881 not only was over 90°, but there were 4 days straight reaching triple digits , maxing out at 103° on July 10.

In 1940, we hit 90° or higher for just shy of 2 weeks straight. The 13 day stretch lasted from July 18-30, 1940.

Right now, Columbus is getting ready to wrap up our 3rd longest streak of 90°+ heat on record. Saturday, we’re forecast to top off in the upper 80s, which means we’ll end this streak at 12 days in a row of reaching high temperatures of at least 90°.

Stay tuned NBC4 on air or online at NBC4i.com/weather, or check out the the NBC4 mobile weather app for updates on Central Ohio’s most accurate forecast.

