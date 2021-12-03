COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, mild. High 46

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low 31

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 45

Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy, chance of rain later. High 58 (31)

Monday: Rain early, breezy, cooler later. High 48, falling to upper 30s p.m.

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Thanks to a disturbance moving into northern Ohio, cloud cover will increase this morning. Locations north of Columbus and the I-70 corridor may get some light rain or snow or a mix. The rest of Central Ohio will be dry with mostly cloudy skies this morning, becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to the low 60s south again. Tonight’s lows will range from the low 30s north to low 40s south.

Tomorrow will be dry and cool, after a chilly start, because of high pressure expanding into the region from the west. It will be mostly sunny with highs close to average in the mid-upper 40s. The lows Sunday morning will be around freezing.

Sunday will be breezy and milder thanks to an approaching frontal system. Clouds will thicken up during the day and rain moves in late and stays Sunday night. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. Rain moves out Monday. It will be colder with brisk winds behind the frontal system. Monday’s highs will be near 40. Tuesday will be in the 30s.

