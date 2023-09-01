Today: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 58

Saturday: Warming up, 88 (68)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, 91 (69)

Labor Day (Monday): Hot and humid, 92 (70)

Tuesday: Heat continues, 91 (68)

Mainly clear conditions will continue across central Ohio this Friday afternoon and evening. High pressure that is still hanging around to the east is keeping our fair weather and calm conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Tonight temperatures will fall to the upper 50s with clear skies.

Going into Labor Day weekend we will keep the sunshine, but the hot temperatures will return as well. We will be about five degrees above average for this time of year, but at least the humidity will be relatively kept in check. High will reach the upper 80s. Anyone watching the Buckeyes from home will have nice conditions for any cookouts. For those who may be traveling to Bloomington, Indiana for football will see fairly similar weather to central Ohio’s.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday will both look rather identical. A few clouds, otherwise mainly sunny. Highs will be in the low 90s. The humidity will start to creep up, especially on Monday, so the heat index will make the air feel closer to 100 degrees. With any outdoor activities to celebrate the holiday, hydration will be important. Stay safe and have fun.

-Bryan