Seasonably Warm, Afternoon Pop-Ups

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, areas of morning fog, afternoon pop-ups. High 83

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and storms, partly cloudy. Low 65

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, drying out. High 84

Friday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. 86(64)

Saturday: Sunny, nearly perfect summer day. 87(63)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Areas of fog of varying thickness have developed after yesterday’s scattered storms. The surface cold front is still slowly inching to the southeastern part of the state. The mid-level components to this system are moving even slower. Thanks to that there may even be an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Any showers or storms will fizzle out after sunset again. It will partly cloudy and seasonably mild by daybreak. Lows will be around 65.

High pressure will build into the region from the northwest and will control our weather through early next week. It will be dry and seasonably warm.

Have A Great Wednesday!

-Bob