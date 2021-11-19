High pressure will bring some afternoon clearing as lake-enhanced clouds mix out. Temperatures started off in the upper 20s and will be slow to rise to near 40 this afternoon. Some high clouds will arrive tonight with a light return flow developing on the western side of high pressure and milder air.

The weather will moderate in a southerly flow this weekend and cloudy skies. A disturbance will bring some showers Sunday, as low pressure develops over south-central Canada and pushes a strong cold front through the state Sunday night. Much colder air will filter in early next week, with a few snow flurries and lake-effect snow showers in the north, accompanied by strong northwesterly winds Monday.

The weather will initially be dry Tuesday and Wednesday for travel and seasonally cool. Around Thanksgiving, rain will overspread the region and possibly mix with snow in the north through Friday.

Forecast

Friday: Clouds giving way to sun, light winds, chilly. High 42

Tonight: High clouds, chilly. Low 29

Saturday: More clouds, little milder. High 50

Sunday: Cloudy, showers developing. High 47 (41)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk, colder, flurry. High 35 (30)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, crisp. High 38 (24)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, milder. High 45 (26)

Thanksgiving: Rain likely. High 48 (38)

Friday: Rain/snow showers, chilly. High 40