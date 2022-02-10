Chillier air will filter into the state in the wake of an Alberta clipper storm that passed north of the region, dragging a cold front through the state. Clouds will move in and out, but the air is dry and only northern Ohio is expected to see a few scattered snow showers. Temperatures will 10 degrees colder than Wednesday, after readings soared into the 40s. Highs Thursday will be in the seasonable mid- to upper 30s.

Temperatures will only fall a little this evening into the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies, then level off as winds increase from the west ahead of a stronger clipper system that cross the Great Lakes Friday. After initially providing a quick warm-up and rain showers in the afternoon, with highs in the 40s, a surge of significantly colder air this weekend, along with scattered flurries by Saturday morning.

A storm will develop off the Mid-Atlantic Coast later in the weekend but stay well south of Ohio, while reinforcing the cold pattern. Cold high pressure will build in on Monday, bringing sunshine but very chilly temperatures.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix sun and clouds, cooler. High 37

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 27, rising to 32

Friday: Becoming cloudy, showers p.m. High 43

Saturday: Morning flurries, brisk. High 30 (24)

Sunday: Partly sunny, cold High 28 (18)

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 27 (13)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 40 (17)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy, warmer. High 54 (30)