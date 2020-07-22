Science from home: Why the ground is so much hotter than water

What you need:

2 balloons

Water (1/2 cup)

2 candles

Match/ something to light candles with

2 hangers

Marker

Small funnel

Steps:

Gather all of your materials. Use your marker to label one of your balloons as “land” and the other as “sea” Inflate the balloon labeled “land” Tie the “land” balloon to a hanger Pour water into the balloon labeled “sea” Inflate the balloon labeled “sea” to the same size as the “land” balloon Tie the “sea balloon onto a hanger Light both of the candles Carefully hold the “land” and “sea” balloons over the candles Wait and watch





























The science and how this applies to our atmosphere:

The only difference between the two balloons is that one had water inside. This little bit of water did a lot to slow down the balloon’s warming and keep it in tact longer.

Water, or H2O, is held together by hydrogen bonds. Because of these bonds, water can take on more heat before the temperature start to rise.

This help to keep the balloon in tact longer, while the balloon without water quickly jumped in temperature once it was close to the flame.

This is something that we experience all the time, especially if we take a trip to the beach or even a local swimming pool.

Bodies of water, like the pool or an ocean, receive the same amount of direct sunlight as the ground around it. However, yo have probably noticed that the concrete around the pool or the sand on the beach is much hotter. That’s because just like what happened with the balloons, the water takes much longer to heat up thanks to being held together by hydrogen bonds.